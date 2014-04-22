NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday boosted by deals in the healthcare sector and upbeat results, while Facebook and Netflix lifted the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.64 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,470.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.66 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,874.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.603 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,139.149.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)