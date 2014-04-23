US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday despite upbeat corporate earnings as buyers appeared scarce following the longest streak of daily gains on the S&P 500 so far this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,505.35, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,877.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.926 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,149.531.
The S&P 500 rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Peter Galloway)
