NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, rebounding from a decline in the previous session on the back of merger and acquisition activity in the pharmaceuticals sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.83 points, or 0.57 percent, at 16,455.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.12 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,871.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.78 points, or 0.51 percent, at 4,096.34. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)