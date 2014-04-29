NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by a round of positive earnings reports, including from Dow component Merck & Co.

Shares of Merck rose 2.1 percent to $57.82.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.59 points, or 0.19 percent, at 16,480.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,873.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.72 points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,087.12. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)