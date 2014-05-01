US STOCKS-Wall St higher ahead of expected Fed rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after a mixed bag of data gave traders scant reason to add to the previous day's gains that took the Dow industrials to a record closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,585.52, the S&P 500 gained 0.92 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,884.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.085 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,118.641.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
March 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.