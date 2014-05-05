NEW YORK May 5 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday on concern China's economy is continuing to lose momentum and as pro-Russian separatists ambushed Ukrainian forces, escalating a conflict that has kept global markets on tenterhooks recently.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.31 points, or 0.35 percent, to 16,454.58, the S&P 500 lost 7.35 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,873.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.877 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,100.021. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)