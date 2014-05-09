US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday, setting up the Nasdaq for its largest weekly decline in a month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,542.88, the S&P 500 lost 2.2 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,873.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.422 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,038.074. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)