NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday, setting up the Nasdaq for its largest weekly decline in a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,542.88, the S&P 500 lost 2.2 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,873.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.422 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,038.074. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)