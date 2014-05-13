NEW YORK May 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher with major indexes coming off record closes and economic data painting a mixed picture of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.94 points or 0.11 percent, to 16,713.41, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,897.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points or 0.12 percent, to 4,138.967. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)