NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 both coming off record closing highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.63 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,697.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.83 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,895.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.49 points, or 0.28 percent, at 4,118.68. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)