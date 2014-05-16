US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as banks weigh; Nasdaq flat
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks were little changed at open on Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 ended lower a day earlier, with investors wary of weakness in small-cap names.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.59 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,441.22, the S&P 500 lost 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,870.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,069.04. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)