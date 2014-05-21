NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on track to rebound from a broad selloff in the prior session, ahead of the release of minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.89 points or 0.32 percent, to 16,426.2, the S&P 500 gained 4.48 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,877.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.22 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,106.11. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)