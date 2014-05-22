US STOCKS-Wall St lower as investors assess G20 shift; oil falls
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday in the wake of data showing initial jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, though investors continued to look ahead to data on the housing market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.55 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,526.51, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 points, or 0 percent, to 1,888.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,135.56. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to open)
March 20 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors digested the G20's decision to drop a pledge to keep global trade free and as oil prices fell.
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)