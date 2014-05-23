NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with investors looking ahead to data on the housing market, though the S&P 500 on track to notch its first weekly gain in the past three.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.36 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,547.44, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,893.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.97 points or 0.12 percent, to 4,159.31.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 is up 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)