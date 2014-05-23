US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with investors looking ahead to data on the housing market, though the S&P 500 on track to notch its first weekly gain in the past three.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.36 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,547.44, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,893.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.97 points or 0.12 percent, to 4,159.31.
For the week, the Dow is up 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 is up 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)