NEW YORK May 27 U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as merger activity and expectations for rates cuts by the European Central Bank stoked bids for equities even after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a record on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.15 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,642.42, the S&P 500 gained 5.54 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,906.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.74 points or 0.47 percent, to 4,205.55. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)