NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday, as a rash of corporate deals barely pushed major indexes up and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials continued to trade near historic highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.92 points or 0.02 percent, to 16,928.2, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,950.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.20 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,322.60. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)