NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock edged higher at the open on Friday as some positive corporate news supported markets, though ongoing violence in Iraq limited the gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.72 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,752.91, the S&P 500 gained 2.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,932.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.52 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,312.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)