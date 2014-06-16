US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors continued to watch the ongoing tension in Iraq, which many worry could lead to elevated oil prices for an extended period.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.79 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,738.95, the S&P 500 lost 3.12 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,933.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.34 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,304.31. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)