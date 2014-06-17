US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday following weaker than expected data on the housing market, as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.5 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,741.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.06 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,933.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.12 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,311.99. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)