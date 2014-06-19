NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday, following a four-day rally that took the S&P 500 to record levels, while the latest jobless claims data indicated strengthening of the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.37 points or 0.1 percent, to 16,890.25, the S&P 500 gained 0.32 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,957.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.69 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,369.53. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)