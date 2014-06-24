US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks inched lower at the open on Tuesday, suggesting investors continued to search for direction following a sharp rally that took indexes to records last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.27 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,916.99, the S&P 500 lost 3.6 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,959.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,369.39. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
