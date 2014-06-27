US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Friday, with materials weighing the most after DuPont lowered its quarterly and yearly outlooks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.4 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,827.73, the S&P 500 lost 2.97 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,954.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.73 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,375.32.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)