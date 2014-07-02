NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, with the milestone level of 17,000 still elusive for the Dow industrials, following a sharp rise for Wall Street in the previous session.

The lack of movement in early trading came despite data showing the U.S. private sector created many more jobs than expected last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.39 points or 0 percent, to 16,956.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 points or 0 percent, to 1,973.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.33 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,459.98. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)