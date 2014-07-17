US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, in the wake of fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia, and following weaker-than-expected housing data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.36 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,111.84, the S&P 500 lost 4.83 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,976.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.21 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,410.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)