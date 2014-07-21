US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Monday as developments in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip look to dominate trading amid a thin economic calendar.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.84 points or 0.36 percent, to 17,038.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.84 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,972.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,419.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
