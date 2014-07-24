NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, following a record close on the S&P 500 index, lifted by strong job market data in the United States and overseas factory readings, while better than forecast results sent Facebook shares rallying.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 15.7 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,102.33, the S&P 500 added 2.07 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,989.08 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,480.66. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)