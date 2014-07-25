US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday following back-to-back record high closes on the S&P 500, weighed by declines in Amazon and Visa after the companies reported earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.71 points or 0.53 percent, to 16,993.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.93 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,981.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.98 points or 0.58 percent, to 4,446.13.
Amazon was the largest decliner on the S&P 500, down nearly 12 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
