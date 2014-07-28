NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors looked ahead to the latest economic data and corporate earnings to give direction to a market near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,942.14, the S&P 500 lost 1.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,977.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,449.86. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)