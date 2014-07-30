NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the first read on second-quarter economic growth came in much stronger than expected, overshadowing a weak report on the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.48 points or 0.33 percent, to 16,968.59, the S&P 500 gained 7.75 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,977.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.91 points or 0.63 percent, to 4,470.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)