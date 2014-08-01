NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open, as a softer-than-expected July jobs report allayed concerns that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than many had expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.51 points or 0.17 percent, to 16,534.79, the S&P 500 lost 3.01 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,927.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.00 points or 0.05 percent, to 4,367.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)