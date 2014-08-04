NEW YORK Aug 4 Bank shares helped Wall Street rebound on Monday from a sharp weekly, following a rescue deal for Portugal's largest listed lender and supported also by earnings from companies such as Berkshire Hathaway.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.93 points or 0.06 percent, to 16,503.3, the S&P 500 gained 3.94 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,929.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.58 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,371.22. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)