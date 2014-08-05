NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed by earnings including those of Target and concerns over the health of the Chinese economy after weak service sector data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.9 points or 0.39 percent, to 16,505.38, the S&P 500 lost 8.49 points or 0.44 percent, to 1,930.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.52 points or 0.45 percent, to 4,364.37.

