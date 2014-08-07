US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as 'Trump trade' fizzles
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks rose broadly at the open on Thursday following upbeat labor market data, amid a backdrop of a sanctions confrontation between Russia and the West that highlighted the relative strength of the U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.97 points or 0.3 percent, to 16,493.31, the S&P 500 gained 7.07 points or 0.37 percent, to 1,927.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.43 points or 0.35 percent, to 4,370.48. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 22 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as investors sought safe haven assets, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election.
* Indexes down: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.83 pct (Updates at close, adds detail on market moves)