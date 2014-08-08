NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday as optimism over the Russia-Ukraine crisis offset concerns about the implications of U.S. air strikes on Iraq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.42 points or 0.17 percent, to 16,395.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points or 0.21 percent, to 1,913.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.44 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,339.41.

Utilities were the best performers on the S&P 500 as their high-dividend yield once more became attractive to investors after the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield fell to a 14-month low. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)