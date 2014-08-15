NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with major indexes on track for a second week of gains, as traders bet there would be no immediate escalation in the tense situations in Ukraine or Iraq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,744.72, the S&P 500 gained 4.81 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,959.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,479.83. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)