NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as the threat of an escalation in Ukraine appeared to lessen and the latest flurry of merger action supported equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.55 points or 0.42 percent, to 16,732.46, the S&P 500 gained 7.74 points or 0.4 percent, to 1,962.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.30 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,489.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)