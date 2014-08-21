US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as many investors held off on making bets ahead of the start of a meeting of top central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, though jobless claims data pointed to continued improvement in the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.67 points or 0.13 percent, to 17,001.8, the S&P 500 gained 1.35 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,987.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76 points or 0.02 percent, to 4,527.24. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
