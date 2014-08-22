NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and digested the latest flare of tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.42 points or 0.04 percent, to 17,033.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,991.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 points or 0.05 percent, to 4,534.43. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)