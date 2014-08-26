NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, with investors finding few reasons to buy after a rally in the previous session that took the S&P 500 index above 2,000 for the first time.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.56 points or 0.19 percent, to 17,109.43, the S&P 500 gained 2.99 points or 0.15 percent, to 2,000.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.19 points or 0.16 percent, to 4,564.53. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)