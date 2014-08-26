US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, with investors finding few reasons to buy after a rally in the previous session that took the S&P 500 index above 2,000 for the first time.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.56 points or 0.19 percent, to 17,109.43, the S&P 500 gained 2.99 points or 0.15 percent, to 2,000.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.19 points or 0.16 percent, to 4,564.53. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
