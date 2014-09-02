NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed out its best month since February, ahead of reports on the manufacturing sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.25 points or 0.01 percent, to 17,096.2, the S&P 500 gained 2.09 points or 0.1 percent, to 2,005.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.10 points or 0.26 percent, to 4,592.38. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)