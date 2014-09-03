NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as optimism grew that a resolution would be reached between Ukraine and Russia, with investors also looking ahead to data on factory orders.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.4 points or 0.23 percent, to 17,105.96, the S&P 500 gained 4.17 points or 0.21 percent, to 2,006.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.16 points or 0.24 percent, to 4,609.34. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)