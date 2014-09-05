NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, as the August payroll report came in much weaker than expected, though it allayed investor concerns of an imminent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.14 points or 0.07 percent, to 17,058.44, the S&P 500 lost 0.57 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,997.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.40 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,561.89. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)