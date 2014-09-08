NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, with the S&P holding near its most recent record high on the heels of its fifth straight weekly advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.77 points or 0.13 percent, to 17,115.59, the S&P 500 lost 2.84 points or 0.14 percent, to 2,004.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.39 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,581.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)