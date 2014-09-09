NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Tuesday, continuing a streak of modest moves, as investors find few reasons to push equities higher in the wake of a rally that has sent the benchmark S&P index to repeated records.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.75 points or 0.36 percent, to 17,049.67, the S&P 500 lost 5.27 points or 0.26 percent, to 1,996.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.98 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,582.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)