US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, as the latest economic data gave little insight into the health of consumer spending.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,017.79, the S&P 500 lost 2.94 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,994.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.59 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,589.21. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)