NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting expected to provide clues on the short term direction of U.S. interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.96 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,009.18, the S&P 500 lost 3.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,980.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.67 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,500.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)