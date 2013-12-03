NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down for a third consecutive session, on concerns the Federal Reserve may begin to reduce its stimulus earlier than some had anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.95 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,982.82, the S&P 500 lost 2.96 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,797.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.074 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,039.186.