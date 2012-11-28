NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks sharply pared losses after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could reach a deal with the White House to avoid year-end austerity measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.59 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,866.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,396.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 5.81 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,961.98.