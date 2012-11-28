US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks sharply pared losses after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could reach a deal with the White House to avoid year-end austerity measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.59 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,866.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,396.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 5.81 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,961.98.
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)