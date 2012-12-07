NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stocks pared some gains early on Friday after a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary survey on consumer sentiment showed Americans' outlook on the economy and their finances took a turn for the worse in December.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.55 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,109.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.08 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,415.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.42 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,983.84.