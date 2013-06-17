NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks pared earlier gains in afternoon trading on Monday as investors focused on this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve and what light it may shed on the path of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.49 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,139.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 6.91 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,633.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.00 points, or 0.58 percent, to 3,443.56.