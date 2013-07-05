NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks fell briefly at midmorning on Friday, paring most gains from June payrolls data that came in much stronger than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.99 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,992.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.80 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,617.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.43 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,447.10.