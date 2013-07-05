US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks fell briefly at midmorning on Friday, paring most gains from June payrolls data that came in much stronger than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.99 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,992.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.80 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,617.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.43 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,447.10.
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday's jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.
* Futures down: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)